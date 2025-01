Due to the virulent adenovirus plaguing army garrisons in Finland, recruits arriving for service next week will be given face masks, reports Finland TV.

In addition, the Family Day in the Army has been canceled in January.

Although the relatives of recruits cannot enter the garrisons, they can contact their loved ones during the first weekend, the broadcaster reports.

A highly contagious virus has been detected in several garrisons, causing some of those infected to be hospitalized.