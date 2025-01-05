Egypt dispatches relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus

Egypt on Saturday dispatched a relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus, the first since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government early last month.

The EgyptAir civilian plane carried 15 tons of humanitarian assistance, including food and medicine, provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The charge d’affaires of the Egyptian embassy in Damascus received the aid at the airport, the statement added.

The aid is part of Egypt’s efforts to support the Syrian people, given the two countries’ historical ties, it noted. ■