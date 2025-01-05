Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Sun. Jan 5th, 2025
Egypt Live Regional Syria

Egypt dispatches relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus

By Famagusta Gazette

 Egypt on Saturday dispatched a relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus, the first since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government early last month.

The EgyptAir civilian plane carried 15 tons of humanitarian assistance, including food and medicine, provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The charge d’affaires of the Egyptian embassy in Damascus received the aid at the airport, the statement added.

The aid is part of Egypt’s efforts to support the Syrian people, given the two countries’ historical ties, it noted. ■

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Europe Live World

Adenovirus plaguing army garrisons in Finland

Famagusta Gazette Jan 5, 2025
Gaza Israel Live Regional

UN warning over Gaza aid effort

Famagusta Gazette Jan 5, 2025
Crime Live Regional World

Libya launches large-scale anti-crime military operation

Famagusta Gazette Jan 5, 2025

You Missed

Europe Live World

Adenovirus plaguing army garrisons in Finland

Egypt Live Regional Syria

Egypt dispatches relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus

Gaza Israel Live Regional

UN warning over Gaza aid effort

Crime Live Regional World

Libya launches large-scale anti-crime military operation

Famagusta Gazette