AKEL anger as Israeli president heads to Cyprus

The Working People’s Progressive Party (AKEL), the main opposition party in Cyprus has called for protests against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the island , describing it as “provocative”.

In a written statement, AKEL stated that the party would support the two separate protests to be organized by the Cyprus Peace Council in Larnaca and Nicosia due to the visit of Israeli President Herzog to Cyprus “at a time when genocide and mass barbarity continue in Palestine and the Middle East, the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog is a provocative act.”

In the statement, President Nikos Christodoulides was also warned, drawing attention to the fact that his guest Herzog was the leader of a war machine that is trying to destroy the Palestinian people, continues its attacks to occupy neighboring states, tramples all concepts of law and morality, and attacks United Nations institutions.