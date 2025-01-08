Famagusta Gazette

Cyprus Israel Live Regional

President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, will be in Cyprus on Friday

By Famagusta Gazette
The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, will be in Cyprus on Friday.

Local media report the visit is related to today’s Cyprus-Egypt Intergovernmental Summit and the trilateral Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Summit.

A government source told the semi-state news agency that developments in Syria and the change in leadership in the United States are bringing the countries of the region together.

Greek Radio reports that the prevailing thinking in Athens is that there is a need to strengthen all multilateral structures in the region, including those of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, with the participation of the United States.

