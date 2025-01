Former US President Jimmy Carter will be buried today.

Funeral services began last Saturday in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia. Carter’s casket has been on public display in both Atlanta and the capital, Washington.

A state funeral will be held in Washington, D.C. The casket will then be transported back to the Plains of Georgia, where Carter will be laid to rest.

Carter died at the end of December at the age of 100. He was the oldest living US president.