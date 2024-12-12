Amnesty: At least 110 killed in protests in Mozambique

At least 110 people have been killed in demonstrations in the wake of the disputed presidential election in Mozambique in October, according to Amnesty International.

The human rights organization is calling on the Mozambican authorities on Wednesday to end their “bloody” handling of the demonstrations.

Unrest has rocked the southern African country since the election on October 9.

The ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power since 1975, was declared the winner of the election, but opposition parties have made allegations of election fraud.