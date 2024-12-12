New French Prime Minister to be appointed Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to nominate a new prime minister on Thursday, an unnamed government source told AFP.

The nomination will likely come when Macron returns home in the evening hours after a day trip to Poland, the source told the French news agency on Wednesday evening.

Macron is in a desperate search for a new prime minister after Michel Barnier’s government was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly last week, having only been in power for three months.

It is not expected that the parties will form a new coalition government, but that they will cooperate to prevent the country from having to go through another government crisis.