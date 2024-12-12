Sources: Trump named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine

US President-elect Donald Trump will be named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine, according to sources Politico and the AP news agency have spoken to.

Both media outlets have spoken to several anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. The award will be announced on Thursday, and Trump will reportedly celebrate at the New York Stock Exchange.

Here he will ring the bell that marks the start of today’s stock trading, according to the sources.

Time Magazine has not itself confirmed the information.