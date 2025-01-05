Arsenal miss chance to narrow Liverpool’s lead

Arsenal missed the chance to narrow Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points when it was held to a 1-1 draw away to Brighton on Saturday.

Although 17-year-old winger Ethan Nwaneri put it ahead after 16 minutes after Mikel Merino’s neat flick, Arsenal failed to turn possession into clear chances and paid the price when Joao Pedro netted a 61st-minute penalty after he was caught by defender William Saliba who attempted to head clear.

Alexander Isak scored again as Newcastle United came from behind to win 2-1 away to Tottenham Hotspur to make it five consecutive league wins for Eddie Howe’s side, while increasing the pressure on Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham took an early lead through Dominic Solanke in the fourth minute, but its lead lasted just two minutes before Anthony Gordon scored past debutant goalkeeper Brandon Austin, with Spurs appealing for a prior handball.

Isak then scored for the seventh consecutive match to give Newcastle all three points to move it a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who was pegged back with a 1-1 draw away to an improving Crystal Palace.

Cole Palmer scored with a calm left-foot finish to put Chelsea ahead in the 14th minute, and it looked set for three points until Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a right-foot finish after good work from Eberechi Eze with eight minutes to play.

Manchester City looks to be recovering from its dreadful run of results, as it thrashed West Ham United 4-1 with two goals from Erling Haaland, after Vladimir Coufal had deflected Savinho’s cross into his own net in the 10th minute.

Savinho was City’s star performer with three assists in a game, which saw Phil Foden score City’s fourth, before Niclas Fullkrug netted a consolation for West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui is back under pressure at West Ham with his side conceding at least three goals for the seventh time this season.

Bournemouth remains in the mix near the top of the table after a 1-0 win over struggling Everton. Andoni Iraola’s side had eight shots on target in the game, while Everton failed to manage a single shot between the posts, but Bournemouth had to wait until the 77th minute when David Brooks scored the only goal of the game.

Southampton looks increasingly doomed to relegation after losing 5-0 at home to Brentford, who traveled to St Mary’s Stadium with one of the worst away records in the league.

Southampton was never in the game as Brentford ran riot with goals from Kevin Schade after six minutes. The visitor scored four goals in the second half, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring twice, before Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa found the net in injury time.

Leicester City sinks deeper into trouble after losing 2-1 away to Aston Villa with all goals coming in an 18-minute spell. Ross Barkley gave Villa a 58th-minute lead. Stephy Mavididi quickly leveled for Leicester, but Leon Bailey gave Villa all three points with his 76th-minute goal.