Sun. Jan 5th, 2025
Iran Live World

Iran launches massive military drill

By Famagusta Gazette

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday kicked off a large-scale military drill in the western Kermanshah province, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The exercise, codenamed “Great Prophet 19,” involves different special units and branches of the IRGC’s Ground Force, the report said.

During the first stage of the drill, different rapid response operation scenarios were exercised, including the quick transfer of troops and equipment to the Avroman mountainous region in the Kermanshah province, said the report.

According to the IRNA, new military gears would be used and tested during the drill.

