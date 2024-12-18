EU donates €2.6 million to Cyprus missing persons project

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) has expressed its deep appreciation to the European Union (EU) for its financial contribution of €2.6 million.

The funds will support the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning the remains of missing individuals in 2025, bringing to an end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years.

The CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006. The European Union is co-funding the Committee’s project and has been the largest financial contributor, with a total support of €41.1 million since 2007.

So far, 1,051 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.