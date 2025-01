In the past 24 hours, 70 people have been killed, and the death toll has passed 46,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thursday’s update shows that at least 46,006 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the war began 15 months ago.

The number of wounded has risen to 109,378, according to the Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) reported on Wednesday that at least 74 children were among those killed in the first week of the year.