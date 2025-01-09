Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Thu. Jan 9th, 2025
Americas Europe Live World

EU foreign affairs chief: – We must respect Greenland’s sovereignty

By Famagusta Gazette

Greenland’s sovereignty must be respected, says EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas after Donald Trump’s Greenland statement.

“We must respect Greenland’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” says the top Estonian diplomat, who is also Vice-President of the European Commission.

The statement comes following US President-elect Donald Trump’s statements at a press conference on Tuesday, in which he did not rule out the use of economic or military force to take control of Greenland.

The US Embassy in Denmark has denied to Reuters that there are plans for an increased military presence in Greenland, according to the Danish news agency Ritzau.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Climate Europe Live World

Antarctica: 1.2 million-year-old ice probed in deep drill

Famagusta Gazette Jan 9, 2025
Gaza Israel Live Regional

At least 70 killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours

Famagusta Gazette Jan 9, 2025
Cyprus Germany Live Regional

Cyprus: “Europe in Cinema” film series starting in January 2025

Famagusta Gazette Jan 9, 2025

Also on FG

Climate Europe Live World

Antarctica: 1.2 million-year-old ice probed in deep drill

Gaza Israel Live Regional

At least 70 killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours

Americas Europe Live World

EU foreign affairs chief: – We must respect Greenland’s sovereignty

Cyprus Germany Live Regional

Cyprus: “Europe in Cinema” film series starting in January 2025

Famagusta Gazette