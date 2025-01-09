EU foreign affairs chief: – We must respect Greenland’s sovereignty

Greenland’s sovereignty must be respected, says EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas after Donald Trump’s Greenland statement.

“We must respect Greenland’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” says the top Estonian diplomat, who is also Vice-President of the European Commission.

The statement comes following US President-elect Donald Trump’s statements at a press conference on Tuesday, in which he did not rule out the use of economic or military force to take control of Greenland.

The US Embassy in Denmark has denied to Reuters that there are plans for an increased military presence in Greenland, according to the Danish news agency Ritzau.