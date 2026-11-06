BEV sales in Germany surged nearly 80 percent year-on-year

New registrations of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in Germany surged nearly 80 percent year-on-year in October, accounting for more than a third of the country’s new car market, while both domestic auto production and exports fell, official data showed Wednesday.

A total of 254,492 new passenger cars were registered in October, up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

Registrations of BEVs jumped 79.5 percent to 94,086 units, lifting their market share to 37 percent. Together, electric vehicles (EVs), including BEVs and plug-in hybrids, accounted for 48.2 percent of all new passenger car registrations in October.

Chinese automaker BYD recorded the fastest growth, with registrations rising 54.3 percent year-on-year and its market share reaching 2 percent, the KBA said

Despite the growth in new car registrations, Germany’s auto market remains well below pre-pandemic levels, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) said in a statement.

A total of 2.48 million new passenger cars were registered in the first 10 months of 2026, the association said, noting the market was still 18 percent below its pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Meanwhile, domestic auto production and exports in Europe’s largest economy continued to decline. VDA figures showed passenger car production fell 7 percent year-on-year to 326,300 units in October, while exports dropped nearly 10 percent to 246,500 vehicles. ■