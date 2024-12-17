Canada lists big weather events of 2024

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its annual top ten list of the country’s most severe weather events of 2024.

Record-breaking temperatures were a top contributor to this year’s weather events, said Environment and Climate Change Canada in a news release, adding that extreme heat set the stage for devastating wildfires in both Western and Atlantic Canada, while severe cold snaps resulted in significant economic impacts for Alberta.

According to the release, torrential rains inflicted costly flooding in some of Canada’s largest urban centers. Arctic communities endured a significant heatwave, while Montréal recorded all-time high precipitation records. From coast to coast, the severe and unseasonal weather events of 2024 left a memorable mark on the lives of Canadians across the country.

Significant loss, damage, and displacement also characterized this year’s top weather events. Two wildfire events prompted full local evacuations, totaling the displacement of over 12,000 residents and 20,000 visitors. Jasper, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, was changed significantly when fire consumed approximately 16 percent of the area’s forest and 30 percent of its town, said the environment department.

Combined damage for the four costliest weather events amounted to over 7 billion Canadian dollars (5 billion U.S. dollars), with all ranking among the costliest weather events in Canadian history. Tragically, over 40 fatalities were also attributed to the impacts of the highlighted events, said Environment and Climate Change Canada. ■