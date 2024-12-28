Central Italy struggling with record snow – missing climbers found dead

In Italy, rescue services have found the bodies of two climbers who went missing in a snowstorm before Christmas on Gran Sasso in the Abruzzo region after a five-day search.

Rescuers were able to reach the missing person’s location in the Apennine mountains by helicopter on Friday. Due to a snowstorm, rescuers were forced to take shelter at an altitude of 2,100 meters for two nights and suspend the search.

The climbers were found within twenty meters of each other. On Sunday, they had fallen from a mountainside at an altitude of 2,700 meters into a ravine, from where one of them was able to call for help. An exceptionally heavy snowstorm raged in the Abruzzo region, which only subsided after Christmas Eve.