Cyprus irked at Turkey’s activities in Syria

The Cypriot government has intensified its diplomatic efforts to prevent Turkey from signing an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) delimitation agreement with Syria, and is also planning actions at the legal level and that Turkey’s activities in Syria and the region will also be discussed at the trilateral summit to be held in Egypt on January 8.

According to local media, Deputy Spokesperson Yannis Andoniu told Cyprus radio that the government is “concerned about the current situation in Syria and does not want to face fait accompli.”

Andoniu, who said that Cyprus “cannot prevent Turkey’s activities within the Cypriot EEZ under physical conditions, but is trying to do so under legal and political conditions,” stated that “they are trying to take preventive measures to prevent Turkey’s possible EEZ delimitation with Syria by operating at legal and diplomatic levels.” Noting that they are closely monitoring the developments, he said, “We believe that we will secure our vital interests.”

It is widely reported in Turkish media that a future maritime jurisdiction agreement between Turkey and Syria would gain Syria 20 percent more maritime territory than indicated on the Seville map proposed by the Cypriot administration, and that the Turkish controlled north Cyprus would also be recognized de facto if it were included in the agreement.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Egyptian President El Sisi will meet in Cairo on January 8, 2025. A government spokesman said the trilateral summit in Egypt will be a new meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, “which will contribute to the strengthening of strategic cooperation and highlight their commitment to advance energy, security, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean through cooperation between them.”