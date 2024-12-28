Gaza health authorities report four newborns died from hypothermia

Gaza health authorities have reported the deaths of at least four newborns from hypothermia. The UN children’s agency Unicef ​​says that in addition to Israeli attacks, children are now dying from the cold and lack of adequate shelter.

“These preventable deaths reveal the desperate and worsening situation in which families and children in Gaza are living,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement .

The Palestinian news agency Wafa already reported on Christmas Day about a funeral for a baby girl who died of exposure to the cold. On Friday, it also reported on the death of a nurse in Khan Younis from hypothermia.