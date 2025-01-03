Cyprus: Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December 2024 increased by 0,10 points

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December 2024 increased by 0,10 points, reaching 118,31 points compared to 118,21 points in November 2024. Inflation in December 2024 increased at a rate of 2,6%. (Table 1)

For the period January – December 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded an increase of 1,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. (Table 1)

The largest change in economic categories compared to December 2023 and the previous month was recorded in Agricultural Goods, with percentages of 16,8% and 2,6%, respectively. (Table 2)

Analysis of Percentage Changes

Compared to December 2023, the largest changes were observed in the categories of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (7,6%) and Restaurants and Hotels (4,4%). (Table 1)

In comparison to November 2024, the largest change was recorded in the category of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0,7%). (Table 1)

For the period January – December 2024, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest change was observed in the category of Restaurants and Hotels (5,4%). (Table 1)

Analysis of Effects in Units

The categories Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (1,69) and Restaurants and Hotels (0,45) had the most significant positive impact on the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2024 compared to December 2023. (Table 3)

The category Clothing and Footwear (-0,21) had the most significant negative impact on the CPI change for December 2024 compared to December 2023. (Table 3)

The category Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0,16) had the greatest impact on the CPI change compared to the previous month. (Table 3)

The categories Fresh Vegetables (0,90), Catering Services (0,45), and Meat (0,23) had the largest impact on the CPI change for December 2024 compared to the December 2023 index. (Table 4)

Fresh Vegetables had the most significant positive impact on the CPI change for December 2024 compared to the previous month’s index (0,58), while Potatoes (-0,17) had the most significant negative impact. (Table 5)

Table 1 Categories of Goods and Services CPI (2015=100) Change (%) November 2024 December 2024 Dec 24/ Dec 23 Dec 24/ Nov 24 Jan- Dec 24/ Jan- Dec 23 Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages 124,96 125,79 7,58 0,66 3,34 Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco 103,78 103,37 2,20 -0,40 2,05 Clothing and Footwear 107,09 107,13 -2,64 0,04 -0,28 Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels 146,08 146,40 1,45 0,22 1,19 Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House 105,20 104,60 -0,23 -0,57 -0,45 Health 106,96 107,03 1,36 0,07 1,24 Transport 114,08 113,85 0,98 -0,20 -0,50 Communication 91,55 91,53 0,21 -0,02 0,53 Recreation and Culture 116,60 116,45 2,86 -0,13 2,23 Education 116,18 116,18 3,82 0,00 2,81 Restaurants and Hotels 129,76 129,98 4,37 0,17 5,43 Miscellaneous Goods and Services 111,94 111,69 1,83 -0,22 2,91 General Consumer Price Index 118,21 118,31 2,62 0,08 1,81

Table 2 Economic Origin Weights Change (%) Dec 24/ Dec 23 Dec 24/ Nov 24 Agricultural goods 749 16,77 2,58 Industrial goods (excl. petroleum products) 4021 0,34 -0,46 Electricity 316 -0,66 0,50 Petroleum products 871 0,42 0,26 Water 72 0,00 0,00 Services 3971 3,07 -0,02 General Index 10000 2,62 0,08

Table 3 Categories of Goods and Services Weights Effect (units) Dec 24/ Dec 23 Dec 24/ Nov 24 Food and non-Alcoholic Beverages 1906 1,69 0,16 Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco 347 0,08 -0,01 Clothing and Footwear 721 -0,21 0,00 Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels 1119 0,23 0,04 Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House 644 -0,02 -0,04 Health 637 0,09 0,00 Transport 1524 0,17 -0,04 Communication 439 0,01 0,00 Recreation and Culture 575 0,19 -0,01 Education 392 0,17 0,00 Restaurants and Hotels 836 0,45 0,02 Miscellaneous Goods and Services 860 0,17 -0,02 General Consumer Price Index 10000 3,02 0,10 Note: Totals are calculated on the basis of the effects of the categories with infinite decimal figures and rounded up to two decimals when published. Figures may not add to totals due to rounding error.

Table 4 Goods/Services Effect (units) Dec 24/ Dec 23 Positive effect Fresh Vegetables 0,90 Catering Services 0,45 Meat 0,23 Potatoes 0,18 Services for Regular Maintenance of Dwellings 0,15 Various Other Goods and Services 1,25 Negative effect Clothing Items -0,10 Electricity -0,04 TOTAL 3,02