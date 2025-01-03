Israel shoots down rocket from Yemen

The Israeli military says it has shot down a rocket fired from Yemen after it entered Israeli territory on Friday night.

“There have been reports that debris from the downing fell over the Modi’in area in central Israel. The details of this are being investigated,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement about the downing.

The Magen David Adom emergency service says it has treated several people who suffered injuries or experienced panic attacks on their way to shelters after the flight alert went off in central and southern Norway.

Also on Tuesday, Israel said it had shot down a rocket from Yemen.