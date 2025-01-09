Cyprus: “Europe in Cinema” film series starting in January 2025

The European Union National Institutes for Culture in Cyprus (EUNIC), in collaboration with the Friends of Cinema Society, and with the support of the Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus, will present “Europe in Cinema”- a film series showcasing European movies from a wide array of genres and languages.

The opening ceremony is taking place on Thursday 16 January 2025 at 8pm at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia.

It will be followed by the screening of the first film, which is organized by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus: Die Odyssee (English title: The Crossing,2021), a French, German, Czech coproduction, directed by Florence Miailhe.

Cinephiles will also have the chance to watch films from Austria, Cyprus, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain. All of them will be screened at Pantheon Theatre in their original language with English or Greek subtitles. Admission to the screenings is free. The film titles to follow throughout the year will be announced.