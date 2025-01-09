FULL TEXT: Joint Declaration of the Tenth Egypt – Cyprus – Greece Trilateral Summit

We, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, during our meeting in Cairo for the Tenth Summit of the Tripartite Cooperation mechanism, reaffirm our strong commitment to the values of peace, stability, and cooperation that define our trilateral partnership.

In recognition of the evolving challenges and opportunities in our region, we seek to build on our shared interests and to continue working together to promote security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development for our peoples and for the broader Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions.

This summit serves as a reflection of our unwavering dedication and commitment to mutual solidarity in facing regional and global challenges, with the strategic partnership between our three countries based on the principles of trust, respect, and cooperation.

I. Regional Stability and Security

Commitment to Regional Peace and Conflict Resolution:

We affirm our collective commitment to the promotion of peace and stability in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and North Africa, while expecting from all actors to contribute to stability and to refrain from provocative actions.

We express our deep concern over the war in Gaza that resulted in a catastrophic humanitarian situation, and reiterate our call for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including an immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the release of hostages, detainees and prisoners, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza Strip to all Palestinian civilians. We also call upon the international community and key stakeholders to address the root causes of instability in the Middle East through upholding their commitment to the two-state solution, in particular through the establishment of the Palestinian State on the 4th of June 1967 lines, affirming the vision of two States, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side within secure and recognised borders pursuant to the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. The President of Cyprus and the Prime Minister of Greece commend Egypt’s continuous and relentless efforts to navigate this crisis and express their support for these efforts.

Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece are following the recent developments in Syria, and stress that this delicate phase in Syria’s history requires consolidated efforts by its people in order to launch a comprehensive political process under Syrian national ownership, without foreign interference, that includes all Syrian national parties, and consistent with UN Security Council resolution 2254. Furthermore, we are gravely concerned about the systemic violation of Syria’s sovereignty. Syria’s unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within secure borders should be fully respected, in accordance with international law. We also underscore the importance of the protection of members of religious and ethnic minorities, and to safeguard Syria’s cultural heritage.

Regarding Libya, we welcome the commitments of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission towards reunification of the Libya military and security institutions. We underlined the need for progress on the political and security tracks, including the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries. We reaffirm the necessity of having a new unified national government and holding the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, within a framework of a Libyan -owned and led- inclusive political process.

Cyprus and Greece underscore the Egyptian significant role to end the crisis in Sudan, and we assert our joint vision towards ending this conflict, through achieving a nationwide, permanent and immediate ceasefire, followed by resuming a Sudanese -owned and led- transitional process, in addition to ensuring unhindered humanitarian access and delivery of life-saving aid to all Sudanese people, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, and preserving state institutions. We commend regional and international cooperation to address the complex challenges facing Sudan and the wider region, in order to avoid a spillover of security threats to the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, as well as to prevent illegal migration to Europe. Therefore, we call upon the international community to support Sudan and its relevant stakeholders in the endeavours to ensure humanitarian access, provide humanitarian assistance, and to fulfil their pledges, as declared in the Geneva and Paris donor conferences.

Recognising that a comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus Question will contribute to peace and stability in our region, we reiterate our support for the resumption of a Cypriot -owned and led- peace process that will reunify Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with a single sovereignty, a single international personality and a single citizenship, in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. We welcome the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to resume the negotiating process, including his initiative to invite the leaders to New York on 15 October 2024, and look forward to the implementation of the agreed steps.

Maritime Security and International Law:

We re-emphasise the importance of ensuring the security and stability of the maritime domain in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region. We reiterate the importance of respecting sovereignty and sovereign rights of all states in their maritime zones, and re-emphasise that any Agreements or Memoranda of Understanding on delimitation of the maritime jurisdiction should be concluded in accordance with the international law, including UNCLOS, as well as the jointly agreed principles in our Trilateral context, and not to infringe upon the sovereign rights of third states in the region.

Counterterrorism and Regional Security:

In recognition of the evolving security threats, we strengthen our commitment to combating terrorism, extremism, and organised crime. To crackdown on the human trafficking networks, we will continue to cooperate in intelligence sharing, border security, and counter-terrorism initiatives to safeguard our peoples and preserve the stability of our region.

II. Regional Cooperation and Political Dialogue

Enhancing Trilateral Cooperation:

We reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the trilateral cooperation mechanism as a platform to maximise cooperation, build good neighbourly relations, and address the common challenges facing our countries. We will continue holding regular meetings to coordinate our efforts, enhance diplomatic dialogue, and ensure alignment of our foreign policies within the framework of our shared goals, and we reiterate our commitment to fully operationalise a Permanent Secretariat for the Trilateral Mechanism between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, based in Nicosia.

Engagement with Regional and International Partners, and the Promotion of Multilateralism:

We emphasise expanding our trilateral cooperation with regional and international partners to address global challenges and enhance stability. At the same time, we will continue to support multilateral institutions and to work together to advocate for a rules-based international system. In this respect, we will strongly support Greece during its membership in the United Nations Security Council in the years 2025 and 2026, which will be instrumental for the achievement of those goals.

Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Egypt and the European Union:

We welcome the upgrading of Egyptian-European Union relations to the level of a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, as agreed on 17 March 2024 in Cairo. Cognisant of the vital role of Egypt as a pillar of stability in our region, we underline the importance of supporting its economy through the financial and investment support package that accompanied the Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the European Union, and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the second tranche of Macro-financial assistance.

III. Economic Cooperation and Energy Security

Strengthening Economic Ties:

We recognise the importance of economic cooperation in promoting the well-being of our peoples and the prosperity of our region. We will continue to strengthen trade and investment between our friendly countries, and explore collaboration opportunities in fields such as technology, infrastructure, and sustainable development. Emphasis will be placed on connecting the business communities of the three countries, particularly through Business-to-Business (B2B) and economic fora, and on fostering partnerships between chambers of commerce, joint business associations, and councils.

Energy Cooperation and Transition to Green Energy:

We will expand our efforts to ensure energy security through joint projects and energy exploration in the Mediterranean. We remain committed to strengthening our partnership in the energy sector, including in renewable energy and green technologies as essential elements of our collective future.

Collaboration in the Field of Natural Gas:

We express our commitment to strengthening our trilateral cooperation in the field of natural gas, in order to achieve the common interests of the three countries. In this context, we affirm the importance of strengthening cooperation to develop the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the transport of natural gas between them, and to promote joint investments in the field of natural gas. We also affirm our commitment to exchange experiences to ensure the optimal exploitation of natural gas resources, in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity for the peoples of the three countries.

To this end, we also recall that the establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) is based on the fundamental principle of respect of the Members’ rights over their natural resources, in accordance with international law. EMGF will support the Members’ efforts in unlocking the full gas resource potential in the region and monetising their reserves in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS.

We reiterate that the EMGF as a regional organisation based in Cairo is open to all countries that share the same values, objectives, and willingness to cooperate for the security of the whole region and the welfare of its peoples.

Collaboration in Marine Energy Resources:

We will continue to enhance cooperation in the exploration and development of natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, as well as the jointly agreed principles in our Trilateral context, and not to infringe upon the sovereign rights of third states in the region, while taking robust measures to protect marine ecosystems and the marine environment. Our shared commitment to energy diversification and sustainability will drive new investments and projects in the region, benefiting all three countries and the broader regional energy markets.

IV. Environmental Sustainability and Water Security

Environmental Protection and Climate Action:

Given our acknowledgment of the interlinked environmental challenges facing the Mediterranean region, including climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and the depletion of natural resources and fisheries, we reaffirm our deep commitment to working on addressing urgent environmental challenges, with a particular focus on the environmental and climate priorities of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Noting with deep concern that the Mediterranean is highly vulnerable to the heightened effects of climate change and facing an increased frequency of extreme weather events, we will strive to enhance climate adaptation efforts by developing accessible technical and financial solutions, and investing resources to ensure environmental sustainability and to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure with an emphasis on capacity-building.

We also underscore the need for innovative solutions for renewable energy and encourage development of green and low carbon technologies, as well as knowledge and technology transfer to help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and to address the environmental and climate risks facing our region.

Water Security and Management:

In recognition of the importance of water security, we will intensify cooperation on sustainable water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and addressing the impacts of water scarcity. We will share knowledge and best practices to ensure the protection of our water resources and sustainable water use.

Recognising Egypt’s reliance on the Nile River in a context of severe water scarcity, the President of Cyprus and the Prime Minister of Greece support Egypt’s commitment to reach a fair and balanced resolution of the Ethiopian Dam crisis, a dispute that has stretched for more than thirteen years. We emphasise the indispensability of transboundary cooperation, based on win-win solutions, and in accordance with the applicable principles of international law, in particular the principle of not causing significant harm, the principle of equitable and reasonable utilisation, the principle of cooperation, and the principle of prior notification and consultation. Taking into account the relevant 2021 Security Council Presidential Statement, we emphasise the need for a legally binding agreement on the operation of the Dam.

V. Cultural Cooperation within the “Reviving Roots-Nostos” Initiative

Having reviewed our cultural relations and achievements over the past period, we express our satisfaction with our trilateral cooperation initiatives and look forward to opening new horizons in reinforcing cultural cooperation between our diasporas using, inter alia, new technological tools. We reaffirm our shared position in considering culture as a means of preserving national, as well as regional identity, intercultural understanding, and supporting economic and social development, particularly as our countries strive to safeguard their respective cultural heritage, encourage creativity, and achieve sustainable development.

We reiterate our commitment to enhancing cooperation among our communities and emphasise the importance of cultural and people-to-people contacts and exchanges between our nations. We recognise the “Reviving Roots-Nostos” initiative as an important framework for upgrading cultural ties between our countries, supporting efforts to preserve our rich historical heritage and common cultural Mediterranean features, contributing to fostering mutual understanding among our peoples.

We affirm our dedication to continuing to work together to support and expand this initiative to include cultural, artistic, educational, and research activities, thereby strengthening the shared aspirations of our communities, and raising cultural awareness and the cooperation spirit among future generations. In this context, we welcome UNESCO’s readiness to work alongside our three countries in supporting the preservation and promotion of Nostos shared heritage.

VI. Collaboration in the Field of healthcare

Based on our commitment to strengthen and develop the partnership and cooperation between our countries in this crucial sector, we emphasise our efforts to exchange experiences and expertise with the aim of strengthening the health systems and improving the health status of our citizens. In this regard, we agree to focus on several key areas, including health digitalisation, development of health care systems, and application of new technologies, medical tourism, and cooperation in scientific research and healthcare investments. We also agree to build partnerships to address both communicable and non-communicable diseases and to respond to health emergencies, contributing towards achieving health-related sustainable development goals.

VII. Collaboration in the Field of Tourism

We recognise the pivotal role of tourism as one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors in the global economy, generating significant income and substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities. We hereby agree to undertake all the necessary measures to develop and enhance tourist traffic, to promote and facilitate tourist visits, to encourage the exchange of visits by experts in the field of tourism to foster mutual learning and collaboration, to exchange technical information to support the organisation of joint tourist exhibitions and conferences, and to encourage cruise ship tourism.

VΙΙΙ. Collaboration in the field of Archaeology and Museology

We aspire to strengthen and expand the cooperation between our three countries in the fields of antiquities and museums in accordance with their respective applicable laws, and we will also explore the potential for enhanced mutual cooperation between our three countries, aiming at the prevention of theft, clandestine excavation, and combating illicit trafficking and export or transfer of ownership of cultural property, as well as promoting its restitution and repatriation to the country of origin, expanding collaboration in cultural heritage management and protection, advancing joint efforts in archaeology and museology, protecting and preserving underwater cultural heritage, advancing our collaboration with international organisations and institutions responsible for combating illicit trafficking of cultural property, and in particular the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). We are convinced that such cooperation will contribute significantly to fostering mutual understanding and closer connections among the peoples of our nations.

IX. Collaboration in the Fields of Youth and Sports

We desire to expand and strengthen the friendly relations among our countries in the fields of youth and sports, and we will work to further cooperate in signing Tripartite or Bilateral Memoranda of Understanding in these fields, and also to exchange invitations to enhance communicating experience and skills in different youth and sports areas among the youth of our countries.

At the conclusion of our Tenth Summit, We, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, reaffirm our strong commitment to the success and further development of the Trilateral Cooperation mechanism. We recognise that achieving our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and security requires continuous collaboration and coordinated efforts to address the challenges facing our region. This Tenth Summit has reaffirmed our determination to continue working together in the coming years to strengthen our shared ties and build a better future for our peoples.

We, the President of the Republic of Cyprus and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, express our deep appreciation to the President, the Government, and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for hosting the Tenth Trilateral Summit. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts in the coming period towards a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous future, and agreed that the next Summit will take place in Cyprus in 2026.