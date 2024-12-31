Cyprus Industrial Production Index: October 2024

In October 2024, the Industrial Production Index reached 112,5 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 2,0% compared to October 2023. For the period January – October 2024, the index recorded an increase of 3,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 1,8% compared to October 2023. An increase was also observed in the sectors of mining and quarrying (+5,9%), water supply and materials recovery (+5,7%) and electricity supply (+1,1%).

In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to October 2023 were observed in the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products (+12,5%), machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+9,1%), other non-metallic mineral products (+7,7%) and food products, beverages and tobacco products (+6,3%). The most important negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-17,9%) and textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-11,5%).

Comparing the rates of change for the period January – October 2024 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in water collection, treatment and supply (+22,9%), the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+12,8%), mining and quarrying (+12,0%), the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+11,0%) and materials recovery (+9,2%). The most important activities where negative changes in production were registered were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-11,0%) and the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-4,1%).