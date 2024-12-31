Cyprus Industrial Production Index: October 2024

In October 2024, the Industrial Production Index reached 112,5 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 2,0% compared to October 2023. For the period January – October 2024, the index recorded an increase of 3,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 1,8% compared to October 2023. An increase was also observed in the sectors of mining and quarrying (+5,9%), water supply and materials recovery (+5,7%) and electricity supply (+1,1%).
In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to October 2023 were observed in the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products (+12,5%), machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+9,1%), other non-metallic mineral products (+7,7%) and food products, beverages and tobacco products (+6,3%). The most important negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-17,9%) and textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-11,5%).
Comparing the rates of change for the period January – October 2024 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in water collection, treatment and supply (+22,9%), the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+12,8%), mining and quarrying (+12,0%), the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+11,0%) and materials recovery (+9,2%). The most important activities where negative changes in production were registered were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-11,0%) and the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-4,1%).
|Table
|
Code
(NACE
Rev. 2)
|
Economic Activity
|
Index
(2021=100)
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Oct
2024
|
Oct
2024/2023
|
Jan-Oct
2024/2023
|
|
Β
|MINING AND QUARRYING
|
132,1
|
5,9
|
12,0
|
|
|
|
|
C
|ΜANUFACTURING
|
113,9
|
1,8
|
2,8
|
|
|
|
|
10+11+12
|Manufacture of Food Products, Beverages and Tobacco Products
|
109,7
|
6,3
|
3,1
|
13+14+15
|Manufacture of Textiles, Wearing Apparel and Leather Products
|
126,0
|
-11,5
|
-4,1
|
16
|Manufacture of Wood and Products of Wood and Cork, except furniture
|
113,8
|
1,0
|
3,3
|
17+18
|Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products and Printing
|
82,5
|
-17,9
|
-11,0
|
19+20+21
|Manufacture of Refined Petroleum Products, Chemicals and Chemical Products and Pharmaceutical Products and Preparations
|
115,8
|
-6,9
|
-1,3
|
22
|Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products
|
114,8
|
12,5
|
5,3
|
23
|Manufacture of Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products
|
118,0
|
7,7
|
-0,3
|
24+25
|Manufacture of Basic Metals and Fabricated Metal Products
|
120,4
|
2,3
|
7,7
|
26+27
|Manufacture of Electronic and Optical Products and Electrical Equipment
|
79,4
|
1,7
|
12,8
|
28+29+30
|Manufacture of Machinery and Equipment, Motor Vehicles and Other Transport Equipment
|
153,9
|
9,1
|
11,0
|
31+32+33
|Manufacture of Furniture, Other Manufacturing and Repair and Installation of Machinery and Equipment
|
121,0
|
-3,4
|
3,5
|
|
|
|
|
D
|ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
94,6
|
1,1
|
3,9
|
|
|
|
|
Ε
|WATER SUPPLY AND MATERIALS RECOVERY
|
135,8
|
5,7
|
16,8
|
|
|
|
|
36
|Water Collection, Treatment and Supply
|
154,1
|
11,7
|
22,9
|
38.3
|Materials Recovery
|
116,2
|
-1,9
|
9,2
|
|
|
|
|
B+C+D+E
|GENERAL INDEX
|
112,5
|
2,0
|
3,8