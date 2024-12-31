Cyprus Industrial Production Index: October 2024

Posted on December 31, 2024

In October 2024, the Industrial Production Index reached 112,5 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 2,0% compared to October 2023. For the period January – October 2024, the index recorded an increase of 3,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 1,8% compared to October 2023. An increase was also observed in the sectors of mining and quarrying (+5,9%), water supply and materials recovery (+5,7%) and electricity supply (+1,1%).

In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to October 2023 were observed in the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products (+12,5%), machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+9,1%), other non-metallic mineral products (+7,7%) and food products, beverages and tobacco products (+6,3%). The most important negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-17,9%) and textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-11,5%).

Comparing the rates of change for the period January – October 2024 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in water collection, treatment and supply (+22,9%), the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+12,8%), mining and quarrying (+12,0%), the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+11,0%) and materials recovery (+9,2%). The most important activities where negative changes in production were registered were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-11,0%) and the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-4,1%).

Table        

Code

(NACE

Rev. 2)

Economic Activity

Index

(2021=100)

Percentage Change (%)

Oct

2024

Oct

2024/2023

Jan-Oct

2024/2023

       

Β

 MINING AND QUARRYING

132,1

5,9

12,0

 

  

C

 ΜANUFACTURING

113,9

1,8

2,8

 

  

 

 

10+11+12

 Manufacture of Food Products, Beverages and Tobacco Products

109,7

6,3

3,1

13+14+15

 Manufacture of Textiles, Wearing Apparel and Leather Products

126,0

-11,5

-4,1

16

 Manufacture of Wood and Products of Wood and Cork, except furniture

113,8

1,0

3,3

17+18

 Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products and Printing

82,5

-17,9

-11,0

19+20+21

 Manufacture of Refined Petroleum Products, Chemicals and Chemical Products and Pharmaceutical Products and Preparations

115,8

-6,9

-1,3

22

 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products

114,8

12,5

5,3

23

 Manufacture of Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products

118,0

7,7

-0,3

24+25

 Manufacture of Basic Metals and Fabricated Metal Products

120,4

2,3

7,7

26+27

 Manufacture of Electronic and Optical Products and Electrical Equipment

79,4

1,7

12,8

28+29+30

 Manufacture of Machinery and Equipment, Motor Vehicles and Other Transport Equipment

153,9

9,1

11,0

31+32+33

 Manufacture of Furniture, Other Manufacturing and Repair and Installation of Machinery and Equipment

121,0

-3,4

3,5

 

  

 

 

 

D

 ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

94,6

1,1

3,9

 

  

 

 

Ε

 WATER SUPPLY AND MATERIALS RECOVERY

135,8

5,7

16,8

 

  

 

 

36

 Water Collection, Treatment and Supply

154,1

11,7

22,9

38.3

 Materials Recovery

116,2

-1,9

9,2

 

  

 

 

 

B+C+D+E

 GENERAL INDEX

112,5

2,0

3,8
Famagusta Gazette