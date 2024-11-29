Cyprus Industrial Production Index: September 2024

In September 2024, the Industrial Production Index reached 114,9 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 2,3% compared to September 2023. For the period January-September 2024, the index recorded an increase of 4,1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 2,3% compared to September 2023. An increase was also observed in the sectors of mining and quarrying (+11,8%) and water supply and materials recovery (+7,2%). A negative change was observed in electricity supply (-1,8%).
In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to September 2023 were observed in the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+16,4%), electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+11,2%) and basic metals and fabricated metal products (+10,8%). The most important negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-13,6%), other non-metallic mineral products (-3,4%) and furniture and repair/installation of machinery and equipment (-3,0%).
Comparing the rates of change for the period January-September 2024 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in water collection, treatment and supply (+22,1%), the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+15,3%), mining and quarrying (+12,9%), the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+11,5%) and materials recovery (+10,6%). The most important activities where negative changes in production were registered were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-8,8%) and the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-2,2%).
|Table
|
Code
(NACE
Rev. 2)
|
Economic Activity
|
Index(2021=100)
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Sep2024
|
Sep2024/2023
|
Jan-Sep2024/2023
|
Β
|MINING AND QUARRYING
|
128,9
|
11,8
|
12,9
|
C
|ΜANUFACTURING
|
113,9
|
2,3
|
3,2
|
10+11+12
|Manufacture of Food Products, Beverages and Tobacco Products
|
107,5
|
2,4
|
2,7
|
13+14+15
|Manufacture of Textiles, Wearing Apparel and Leather Products
|
139,0
|
-2,3
|
-2,2
|
16
|Manufacture of Wood and Products of Wood and Cork, except furniture
|
117,7
|
4,4
|
4,6
|
17+18
|Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products and Printing
|
88,6
|
-13,6
|
-8,8
|
19+20+21
|Manufacture of Refined Petroleum Products, Chemicals and Chemical Products and Pharmaceutical Products and Preparations
|
129,5
|
1,3
|
-0,7
|
22
|Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products
|
112,0
|
8,4
|
4,3
|
23
|Manufacture of Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products
|
101,4
|
-3,4
|
-0,9
|
24+25
|Manufacture of Basic Metals and Fabricated Metal Products
|
122,5
|
10,8
|
9,4
|
26+27
|Manufacture of Electronic and Optical Products and Electrical Equipment
|
81,4
|
11,2
|
15,3
|
28+29+30
|Manufacture of Machinery and Equipment, Motor Vehicles and Other Transport Equipment
|
130,5
|
16,4
|
11,5
|
31+32+33
|Manufacture of Furniture, Other Manufacturing and Repair and Installation of Machinery and Equipment
|
127,7
|
-3,0
|
4,6
|
D
|ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
112,0
|
-1,8
|
4,1
|
Ε
|WATER SUPPLY AND MATERIALS RECOVERY
|
134,7
|
7,2
|
17,0
|
36
|Water Collection, Treatment and Supply
|
144,3
|
8,0
|
22,1
|
38.3
|Materials Recovery
|
124,5
|
6,1
|
10,6
|
B+C+D+E
|GENERAL INDEX
|
114,9
|
2,3
|
4,1
Methodological Information
Scope
The Industrial Production Index reflects the monthly changes of the volume of production in the sectors of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery, that is sections B, C, D and E of the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 of the European Union (EU). The index does not include sewerage, waste collection, treatment and disposal and remediation activities, which are codes 37, 38.1, 38.2 and 39 of section E.