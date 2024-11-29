Cyprus Industrial Production Index: September 2024

In September 2024, the Industrial Production Index reached 114,9 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 2,3% compared to September 2023. For the period January-September 2024, the index recorded an increase of 4,1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 2,3% compared to September 2023. An increase was also observed in the sectors of mining and quarrying (+11,8%) and water supply and materials recovery (+7,2%). A negative change was observed in electricity supply (-1,8%).

In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to September 2023 were observed in the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+16,4%), electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+11,2%) and basic metals and fabricated metal products (+10,8%). The most important negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-13,6%), other non-metallic mineral products (-3,4%) and furniture and repair/installation of machinery and equipment (-3,0%).

Comparing the rates of change for the period January-September 2024 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in water collection, treatment and supply (+22,1%), the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (+15,3%), mining and quarrying (+12,9%), the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+11,5%) and materials recovery (+10,6%). The most important activities where negative changes in production were registered were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-8,8%) and the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-2,2%).

Table Code (NACE Rev. 2) Economic Activity Index(2021=100) Percentage Change (%) Sep2024 Sep2024/2023 Jan-Sep2024/2023 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 128,9 11,8 12,9 C ΜANUFACTURING 113,9 2,3 3,2 10+11+12 Manufacture of Food Products, Beverages and Tobacco Products 107,5 2,4 2,7 13+14+15 Manufacture of Textiles, Wearing Apparel and Leather Products 139,0 -2,3 -2,2 16 Manufacture of Wood and Products of Wood and Cork, except furniture 117,7 4,4 4,6 17+18 Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products and Printing 88,6 -13,6 -8,8 19+20+21 Manufacture of Refined Petroleum Products, Chemicals and Chemical Products and Pharmaceutical Products and Preparations 129,5 1,3 -0,7 22 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products 112,0 8,4 4,3 23 Manufacture of Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 101,4 -3,4 -0,9 24+25 Manufacture of Basic Metals and Fabricated Metal Products 122,5 10,8 9,4 26+27 Manufacture of Electronic and Optical Products and Electrical Equipment 81,4 11,2 15,3 28+29+30 Manufacture of Machinery and Equipment, Motor Vehicles and Other Transport Equipment 130,5 16,4 11,5 31+32+33 Manufacture of Furniture, Other Manufacturing and Repair and Installation of Machinery and Equipment 127,7 -3,0 4,6 D ELECTRICITY SUPPLY 112,0 -1,8 4,1 Ε WATER SUPPLY AND MATERIALS RECOVERY 134,7 7,2 17,0 36 Water Collection, Treatment and Supply 144,3 8,0 22,1 38.3 Materials Recovery 124,5 6,1 10,6 B+C+D+E GENERAL INDEX 114,9 2,3 4,1

Methodological Information

Scope

The Industrial Production Index reflects the monthly changes of the volume of production in the sectors of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery, that is sections B, C, D and E of the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 of the European Union (EU). The index does not include sewerage, waste collection, treatment and disposal and remediation activities, which are codes 37, 38.1, 38.2 and 39 of section E.