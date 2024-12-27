Cyprus: Latest data on sales of petroleum products

Posted on December 27, 2024

In November 2024, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 113.640 tonnes, recording a decrease of 4,7% compared to November 2023. A decrease was observed in the provisions of marine gasoil (-13,9%) and aviation kerosene (-8,1%), as well as in the sales of light and heavy fuel oil (-23,9% and -6,3%, respectively), asphalt (-7,0%) and road diesel (-5,7%). On the contrary, an increase was recorded in the sales of kerosene (35,1%), heating gasoil (18,6%), liquefied petroleum gases (13,7%) and motor gasoline (0,1%). As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have increased by 4,1% to 58.587 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in November 2024, compared to October 2024 recorded a drop of 16,0%. Indicatively, a drop was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene (-50,1%) and in the sales of road diesel (-10,2%) and motor gasoline (-8,8%). The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of November 2024 decreased by 3,7% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January-November 2024, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 0,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Table 1

Products

Total Sales (tonnes)

Percentage Change (%)

 Nov.
2024

Nov.
2023

Jan.- Nov. 2024                   

Jan.-Nov. 2023                   

Nov. 2024/2023

Jan.- Nov. 2024/2023
Unleaded Motor Gasoline

 26.986

 26.954

 307.088

 297.673

0,1

3,2
Aviation Gasoline

 1

 1

 14

 19

0,0

-26,3
Aviation Kerosene

 17.832

 19.412

 290.137

 279.364

-8,1

3,9
Kerosene

 1.251

 926

 6.948

 8.166

35,1

-14,9
Road Diesel

 28.534

 30.269

 321.548

 317.799

-5,7

1,2
Gasoil for Agriculture Use

 2.230

 2.137

 20.447

 18.699

4,4

9,3
Heating Gasoil

 8.512

 7.175

 67.026

 70.964

18,6

-5,5
Gasoil for Marine use

 7.675

 8.911

 78.958

 82.366

-13,9

-4,1
Light Fuel Oil

 9.940

 13.059

 144.597

 151.015

-23,9

-4,2
Heavy Fuel Oil

 1.478

 1.577

 13.564

 13.187

-6,3

2,9
Lubricants

 313

 264

 2.805

 2.707

18,6

3,6
Asphalt

 3.842

 4.129

 34.922

 33.863

-7,0

3,1
Liquefied Petroleum Gases

 5.046

 4.439

 48.140

 49.428

13,7

-2,6
Total

 113.640  

 119.253  

 1.336.194  

 1.325.250  

-4,7

0,8

 

Table 2

Products

Sales from Filling Stations (tonnes)

Percentage Change (%)

 Nov.
2024

Nov.
2023

Jan.-Nov. 2024                   

Jan.- Nov. 2023                   

Nov.

2024/2023

Jan.-Nov. 2024/2023
Unleaded Motor Gasoline

 26.789

 26.672

 304.255

 294.612

0,4

3,3
Kerosene

 915

 640

 5.275

 6.134

43,0

-14,0
Road Diesel

 23.673

 23.174

 257.525

 250.737

2,2

2,7
Gasoil for Agriculture Use

 1.572

 1.366

 13.891

 12.880

15,1

7,8
Heating Gasoil

 5.449

 4.289

 39.452

 41.943

27,0

-5,9
Light Fuel Oil

 80

 33

 405

 405

142,4

0,0
Lubricants

 109

 108

 1.153

 1.115

0,9

3,4
Total

 58.587  

 56.282  

 621.956  

 607.826  

   4,1

   2,3


Methodological Information

Scope and Coverage

The collection of data on Imports, Sales and Stocks of Petroleum Products is carried out on a monthly basis.It concerns the sales of petroleum products from filling stations and the sales to government departments, to the British Bases and the United Nations, to ships and to other customers, as well as the stocks held at the end of each month. Only the petroleum companies are being covered. Additionally, the imports of petroleum products imported directly from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the manufacturing industry are also included.

Data Collection

The collection of data is conducted by the Statistical Service on a monthly basis by electronically receiving a purpose-designed questionnaire from each of these companies.

For more information visit CYSTAT Portal, subtheme EnergyCYSTAT-DB (Online Database), Predefined Tables (Excel), Methodological Information or contact Ms. Nafsika Apostolou: Tel.: +35722602199, E-mail: napostolou@cystat.mof.gov.cy

The Predefined Tables, available in Excel format, include data up to December 2022. Data from January 2023 onwards are available only in the CYSTAT-DB Online Database.

