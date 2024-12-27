Cyprus: Latest data on sales of petroleum products

In November 2024, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 113.640 tonnes, recording a decrease of 4,7% compared to November 2023. A decrease was observed in the provisions of marine gasoil (-13,9%) and aviation kerosene (-8,1%), as well as in the sales of light and heavy fuel oil (-23,9% and -6,3%, respectively), asphalt (-7,0%) and road diesel (-5,7%). On the contrary, an increase was recorded in the sales of kerosene (35,1%), heating gasoil (18,6%), liquefied petroleum gases (13,7%) and motor gasoline (0,1%). As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have increased by 4,1% to 58.587 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in November 2024, compared to October 2024 recorded a drop of 16,0%. Indicatively, a drop was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene (-50,1%) and in the sales of road diesel (-10,2%) and motor gasoline (-8,8%). The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of November 2024 decreased by 3,7% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January-November 2024, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 0,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Table 1 Products Total Sales (tonnes) Percentage Change (%) Nov.

2024 Nov.

2023 Jan.- Nov. 2024 Jan.-Nov. 2023 Nov. 2024/2023 Jan.- Nov. 2024/2023 Unleaded Motor Gasoline 26.986 26.954 307.088 297.673 0,1 3,2 Aviation Gasoline 1 1 14 19 0,0 -26,3 Aviation Kerosene 17.832 19.412 290.137 279.364 -8,1 3,9 Kerosene 1.251 926 6.948 8.166 35,1 -14,9 Road Diesel 28.534 30.269 321.548 317.799 -5,7 1,2 Gasoil for Agriculture Use 2.230 2.137 20.447 18.699 4,4 9,3 Heating Gasoil 8.512 7.175 67.026 70.964 18,6 -5,5 Gasoil for Marine use 7.675 8.911 78.958 82.366 -13,9 -4,1 Light Fuel Oil 9.940 13.059 144.597 151.015 -23,9 -4,2 Heavy Fuel Oil 1.478 1.577 13.564 13.187 -6,3 2,9 Lubricants 313 264 2.805 2.707 18,6 3,6 Asphalt 3.842 4.129 34.922 33.863 -7,0 3,1 Liquefied Petroleum Gases 5.046 4.439 48.140 49.428 13,7 -2,6 Total 113.640 119.253 1.336.194 1.325.250 -4,7 0,8

Table 2 Products Sales from Filling Stations (tonnes) Percentage Change (%) Nov.

2024 Nov.

2023 Jan.-Nov. 2024 Jan.- Nov. 2023 Nov. 2024/2023 Jan.-Nov. 2024/2023 Unleaded Motor Gasoline 26.789 26.672 304.255 294.612 0,4 3,3 Kerosene 915 640 5.275 6.134 43,0 -14,0 Road Diesel 23.673 23.174 257.525 250.737 2,2 2,7 Gasoil for Agriculture Use 1.572 1.366 13.891 12.880 15,1 7,8 Heating Gasoil 5.449 4.289 39.452 41.943 27,0 -5,9 Light Fuel Oil 80 33 405 405 142,4 0,0 Lubricants 109 108 1.153 1.115 0,9 3,4 Total 58.587 56.282 621.956 607.826 4,1 2,3



Methodological Information

Scope and Coverage

The collection of data on Imports, Sales and Stocks of Petroleum Products is carried out on a monthly basis.It concerns the sales of petroleum products from filling stations and the sales to government departments, to the British Bases and the United Nations, to ships and to other customers, as well as the stocks held at the end of each month. Only the petroleum companies are being covered. Additionally, the imports of petroleum products imported directly from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the manufacturing industry are also included.

Data Collection

The collection of data is conducted by the Statistical Service on a monthly basis by electronically receiving a purpose-designed questionnaire from each of these companies.

For more information visit CYSTAT Portal, subtheme Energy, CYSTAT-DB (Online Database), Predefined Tables (Excel), Methodological Information or contact Ms. Nafsika Apostolou: Tel.: +35722602199, E-mail: napostolou@cystat.mof.gov.cy

The Predefined Tables, available in Excel format, include data up to December 2022. Data from January 2023 onwards are available only in the CYSTAT-DB Online Database.