Cyprus meeting: EU Mediterranean states call for setting up green energy hub

The energy ministers and officials from nine southern European Union (EU) countries have reaffirmed their commitments to establish a clean energy hub in the Mediterranean and stave off the risks of climate change.

The officials of Cyprus, Slovenia, Malta, Croatia, Greece, Italy, France, Portugal and Spain said in a joint statement, after the second conference of MED 9 at the southeastern Cypriot city of Larnaca, that they’re working on setting up joint renewable energy projects across borders.

In the joint statement, the MED9 ministers called on the European Commission to head a new study on the region’s renewable energy potential.

“This study will provide a robust foundation for informed decision-making and concrete action towards achieving our shared vision for a sustainable and secure energy future in the Mediterranean region,” the statement said.

The MED9 meeting also dealt with climatic issues and stressed that the energy action is in line with the targets of climate neutrality set by the European Union.

The MED9 ministers also called the European Commission to collaborate with the group and to ensure effective communication and close association between the MED9 energy initiative and the Commission.