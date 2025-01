Control of the Panama Canal is non-negotiable, says the country’s Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha .

According to him, the channel has played a role in the country’s historical struggles. Martinez-Acha also noted that the country’s President Jose Raul Mulino has made his views on the matter clear.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced earlier on Tuesday that he does not want to rule out the use of military force to gain control of Greenland and Panama.