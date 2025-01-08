Lebanon’s army return to southern towns

The Lebanese army command said last night that army units began deploying in several towns and villages in southern Lebanon following the Israeli army’s withdrawal.

“Army units began deploying to position themselves in the villages of Ras al-Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, and Tayr Harfa in the Tyre district, and the village of Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil district, and other towns in the western and central sectors after the Israeli forces withdrew from them,” said the statement.

The deployment is conducted in coordination with “the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the five-member committee supervising the ceasefire agreement,” it added.

The Lebanese army had previously deployed in the towns of Khiam in southeast Lebanon and Chamaa and Naqoura in the western sector of south Lebanon.

A ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, went into effect on Nov. 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The terms of the ceasefire agreement include Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying along the Lebanese-Israeli border and in southern Lebanon to assume security responsibilities and prevent the presence of weapons and militants.