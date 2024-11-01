Deportation to Israel is sought by an Iranian terror suspect detained in Cyprus.

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that an Iranian national who was detained in Cyprus in 2023 on suspicion of participating in Iranian terrorist activities against Israelis would be held in detention until his deportation.

The court denied the 52-year-old Iranian’s habeas corpus application, citing his unique request for deportation to Israel and the prevailing regional tensions in the Middle East as reasons for its ruling.

The Iranian has been in custody for more than 11 months.

The court concluded that the detention period had not exceeded reasonable time limits, noting that the suspect had voluntarily remained in custody for over two months during this period.