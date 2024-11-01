Human Rights commissioner pushes Cyprus on buffer zone migrants

The Cyprus government has been urged by the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights to permit the passage of nearly three dozen asylum seekers who have been stuck in a UN-controlled buffer zone for months.

The Commissioner observed that access to necessities like diapers and baby formula is becoming more and more difficult for migrants in the area.

On Wednesday (October 30), Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, urged the Cypriot government to allow passage for almost three dozen asylum seekers who have been stuck in tents inside a UN-controlled buffer zone for months.

O’Flaherty expressed concern about the plight of about 35 individuals who have been in the buffer zone for several months, including small children and other vulnerable individuals.