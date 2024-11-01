In southwest Spain, people are advised to stay indoors due to a red alert for rainfall

The south-western Spanish coast of Huelva is under a red alert for rainfall, according to the country’s meteorological agency.

The warning, which is in effect from 9:00 to 11:59 local time, calls for 140 mm of precipitation to accumulate over the course of 12 hours.

According to the update, “rainfall is expected to continue with great intensity in the warning area during the next few hours.”

The province is on “orange” alert in other regions.

The official X account for Andalusia emergencies described the alert in the last hour, noting that there is an orange warning for rain and a yellow warning for storms in the areas of Aracena, Andévalo, and Condado.

The same account described the “red warning” in the early morning hours, which at that