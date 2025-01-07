Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Tue. Jan 7th, 2025
Asia Live World

Powerful earthquake hits Tibet, death toll rises to over 90

By Famagusta Gazette

A powerful earthquake has struck the Himalayan mountain region of Tibet. Chinese state television CCTV reports that 95 people have been confirmed dead in Tibet.

An additional 130 people have been injured in the earthquake.

The quake hit the prefecture city of Shigatse, near the Nepal border, with a particularly strong impact. The worst-hit district, Tingri, is home to around 62,000 people.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, at least a thousand buildings have been damaged in the area.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.1. The China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 and occurred at a depth of ten kilometers shortly after 9 a.m. local time.

In addition, the area experienced several aftershocks, measuring approximately 4.4 magnitude.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Gaza Israel Live Regional

Palestine’s gross domestic product contracts by 28 percent

Famagusta Gazette Jan 7, 2025
Live Regional Syria

Syria: Damascus International Airport resumes international operations

Famagusta Gazette Jan 7, 2025
Africa Americas Asia Live World

Indonesia becomes a Brics member

Famagusta Gazette Jan 7, 2025

You Missed

Gaza Israel Live Regional

Palestine’s gross domestic product contracts by 28 percent

Live Regional Syria

Syria: Damascus International Airport resumes international operations

Africa Americas Asia Live World

Indonesia becomes a Brics member

Cyprus Health Live Regional

Flu outbreak puts strain on hospitals in Cyprus

Famagusta Gazette