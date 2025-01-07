Powerful earthquake hits Tibet, death toll rises to over 90

A powerful earthquake has struck the Himalayan mountain region of Tibet. Chinese state television CCTV reports that 95 people have been confirmed dead in Tibet.

An additional 130 people have been injured in the earthquake.

The quake hit the prefecture city of Shigatse, near the Nepal border, with a particularly strong impact. The worst-hit district, Tingri, is home to around 62,000 people.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, at least a thousand buildings have been damaged in the area.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.1. The China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 and occurred at a depth of ten kilometers shortly after 9 a.m. local time.

In addition, the area experienced several aftershocks, measuring approximately 4.4 magnitude.