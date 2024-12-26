Forest fires rage in eastern Australia

Residents of dozens of communities in eastern Australia are being urged to leave their homes immediately due to a giant bushfire.

Around 600 firefighters are battling the flames in the Grampians National Park, 240 kilometres west of the city of Melbourne, where bushfires have been raging for more than a week, a spokesman for the emergency services in the state of Victoria said.

Hot weather and winds have caused 550 square kilometers to burn down – around a third of the national park – but so far there have been no reports of deaths or damage to homes.