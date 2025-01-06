Gaza: At least seven infants have died due to cold weather

At least seven infants have died due to cold weather and lack of shelter in Gaza, the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

UNRWA writes on X that up to 7,700 newborn children in the war-torn area are living in very poor living conditions.

At the end of December, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that four infants had frozen to death in the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have lost their homes in the nearly 15-month-long war. The vast majority of them live in temporary tent camps in very difficult conditions in the winter weather with little protection from rain and cold, with temperatures below 10 degrees.

The Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs, COGAT, writes on X that it is working with international organizations such as Rahma Worldwide to provide internally displaced Palestinians with tents, blankets, warm clothing and hygiene products.