Mon. Jan 6th, 2025
Canadian newspaper: Justin Trudeau to quit as party leader

By Famagusta Gazette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he will resign as leader of the Liberal Party, reported the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail .

Sources who spoke to the newspaper about the matter estimate that Trudeau will announce his resignation in any case before the party convention on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Trudeau intends to resign as prime minister immediately or whether he will continue in his position until the Liberal Party has found a new leader.

Trudeau rose to leadership of the Liberal Party in 2013. He became prime minister in 2015.

In recent years, the popularity of Trudeau and his party has been at rock bottom.

