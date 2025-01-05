Rebel group on the rise in Congo

The militant rebel group M23, which is supported by Rwanda, is on the offensive in eastern Congo and has captured a strategically important city, according to several sources.

Reports that M23 has taken Masisi, which is the administrative center of the territory of the same name, come from several independent sources, writes the AFP news agency.

The Tutsi-led militia group, which is believed to receive both financial and military support from neighboring Rwanda, has stepped up efforts to strengthen its presence along key transport routes in the vast Central African country.