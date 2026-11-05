Germany, Lithuania deepen defence ties, after talks in Berlin

German and Lithuanian defence ministers on Wednesday pledged to deepen bilateral defence ties and advance the stationing of a permanent German combat brigade on NATO’s eastern flank.

Speaking at the 25th Berlin Security Conference, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the deployment of the German 45th Armored Brigade in Lithuania is advancing smoothly.

The brigade is the Bundeswehr’s first permanent deployment of a major formation outside national borders since World War II.

Some of the planned troops have already begun their service in Lithuania, Pistorius said, noting that by the end of 2027, the brigade should reach combat readiness.

The brigade, with a planned deployment of 4,800 soldiers, was inaugurated in May 2025.

The German defence minister vowed to strengthen deterrence to ensure the security on NATO’s eastern flank, calling on allies to assume more responsibilities.

The two defence ministers on Wednesday also signed a declaration on strategic defence cooperation, which “expands our cooperation with Germany virtually across all security sectors,” said Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas.

“The practical meaning of the declaration translates to more exercises reflective of contemporary security concerns on the ground in Lithuania, more joint training, and faster military mobility procedures,” Kaunas said during his visit, stressing that air defence and protection against UAVs are key priorities in such cooperation. ■