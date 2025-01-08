Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Wed. Jan 8th, 2025
Greece Health Live Regional

Greece has confirmed its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

By Famagusta Gazette

Greece has confirmed its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a 71-year-old man, the national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The patient, who had pneumonia and underlying health conditions, is in intensive care in Thessaloniki, a northern port city. The National Public Health Organization has advised medical staff to follow COVID-19 protocols and maintain strict hygiene measures.

Gkikas Magiorkinis, associate professor of epidemiology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, reassured the public, saying there is no need to panic as HMPV is a known virus that has circulated for decades and is not considered highly dangerous.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Americas Live World

McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025
Live Regional Turkey

Türkiye commits to preserving stability and security of Iraq

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025
Live Regional Turkey

Two killed in Turkey post office attack

Famagusta Gazette Jan 8, 2025

Also on FG

Americas Live World

McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices

Greece Health Live Regional

Greece has confirmed its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

Live Regional Turkey

Türkiye commits to preserving stability and security of Iraq

Live Regional Turkey

Two killed in Turkey post office attack

Famagusta Gazette