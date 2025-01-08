Türkiye commits to preserving stability and security of Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Tuesday in Ankara to discuss relations and regional issues.

According to a statement from the Turkish presidency, the meeting touched on Türkiye’s commitment to preserving the stability and security of Iraq, particularly in light of developments in Syria.

Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s efforts to prevent further instability in the region and expressed his stance that Syria’s future should be free of terrorist organizations and their affiliates, according to the statement.

Erdogan also highlighted the necessity of implementing projects to enhance stability and prosperity across the region, his office stated.

Barzani’s visit to Türkiye came amid ongoing discussions among regional political parties aimed at addressing the terrorism carried out by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Türkiye.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for four decades.