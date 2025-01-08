Famagusta Gazette

McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices

By Famagusta Gazette

Four years after launching a push for more diversity in its ranks, U.S. fast food chain McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices, citing a Supreme Court decision that outlawed affirmative action in college admissions.

“McDonald’s is the latest big company to shift its tactics in the wake of the 2023 ruling and a conservative backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs,” The Associated Press reported about the move on Monday. Walmart, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and others rolled back their DEI initiatives last year.

McDonald’s said it will retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and to increase the number of minority group members represented within their own leadership ranks.

McDonald’s also said to pause “external surveys.” The burger giant didn’t elaborate, but several other companies, including Lowe’s and Ford Motor Co., suspended their participation in an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning) employees.

