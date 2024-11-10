Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah commemorated

Iran on Saturday held a conference to commemorate former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the 40th day after his death in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut in late September.

Speaking at the conference titled “Nasrallah’s School of Thought,” the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi highlighted the harmful consequences of regional conflicts, such as insecurity and instability, which would also have spillover effects on other parts of the world.

Calling Nasrallah “a great and strong leader of the resistance,” Araghchi said Nasrallah’s “path and aspirations will still remain alive and lasting.”

Araghchi added by continuing its “aggressive policies and frequent international law violations,” Israel had jeopardized the West Asia region’s stability and security and created a serious challenge for the international system.

In his speech, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, said Israel and the United States should accept that “they will not experience calm by the time the Palestinian people’s rights are not respected and they have not returned to their homeland.”

The conference was also attended by representatives from 13 countries, including Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Türkiye, India, Malaysia, Algeria and Tunisia, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Hezbollah confirmed on Sept. 28 that Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli attack on Dahieh, the southern suburbs of Beirut, the preceding day