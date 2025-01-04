Hospitals in Cyprus dealing with influenza wave

It has been reported that state hospitals in Cyprus are overflowing due to seasonal flu cases and the health system is on alert.

One leading daily pointed out that the wards of state hospitals, other than the pathology and pulmonary services, are full and patients are being referred to private hospitals.

According to the news, the Cypriot Ministry of Health, which made agreements with private hospitals before the new year, is constantly on the alert and is trying to organize patient transfers from state hospitals to private hospitals for inpatient treatment.

The Director General of the Ministry, Christiana Yannaki, announced that from December 23 until yesterday, dozens of patients were referred from state to private hospitals, especially in Nicosia and Limassol, and that the number of patients referred to private hospitals in Nicosia alone was 54.

Last week, FG reported that seasonal flu, RSV and coronavirus infections were widespread in Cyprus and public hospitals were under great pressure.

In its news article titled “Infection ‘Cocktail’… Over 200 Cases on Thursday”, Alithia reports that the number of patients applying to the Nicosia General Hospital, where 200 infection patients apply daily, reached 240 on Thursday, 162 of whom were adults and 78 were children.

According to the news, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, who drew attention to the increase in seasonal flu, RSV and coronavirus infections, stated that the occupancy rate in public hospitals throughout Cyprus is slightly below 100 percent, and reminded that private hospitals are obliged to reserve beds for severe flu cases in accordance with the agreement they made with the Ministry of Health.