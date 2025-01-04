26 killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the morning hours

At least 26 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the morning hours, Palestinian hospital sources say.

At least 14 people have been killed in attacks in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera .

Five security guards were also reportedly killed in an attack on a car in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.

The five reportedly belonged to a private security company that was hired to protect aid shipments, reports Quds News Network.

At least 45,658 people have been killed and 108,583 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

This corresponds to an average of 100 killed and 238 wounded every single day since the war began, and according to health authorities, the majority of those killed are children and women.