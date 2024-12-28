It has been reported that seasonal flu, RSV and coronavirus infections are widespread in Cyprus and public hospitals are under great pressure.

In its news article titled “Infection ‘Cocktail’… Over 200 Cases on Thursday”, Alithia reports that the number of patients applying to the Nicosia General Hospital, where 200 infection patients apply daily, reached 240 on Thursday, 162 of whom were adults and 78 were children.

According to the news, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, who drew attention to the increase in seasonal flu, RSV and coronavirus infections, stated that the occupancy rate in public hospitals throughout Cyprus is slightly below 100 percent, and reminded that private hospitals are obliged to reserve beds for severe flu cases in accordance with the agreement they made with the Ministry of Health.