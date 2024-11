The 3-year-old boy who was shot in the head is in Greece has died.

According to early reports, the incident happened when the passengers of two cars started arguing.

Things got out of hand and then, some of them (all Roma) took out guns and started shooting, resulting in a bullet hitting the 3-year-old child in the head.

Initially, the child was taken by his relatives to the Markopoulos Health Center and from there by EKAV ambulance to the “Aglaia Kyriakou” Children’s Hospital.