Volcano blast kills 9 in Indonesia

Nine people were killed after Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province erupted late Sunday night, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency BNPB.

The eruption occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m. local time on Sunday and lasted for 1,450 seconds, unleashing volcanic ash and gas that affected multiple districts in East Flores regency in the province, BNPB said in a press release on Monday.

The eruption’s impact was felt across three districts in the regency, notably Wulanggitang, Ile Bura, and Titehena. In Wulanggitang District alone, six villages were affected, while four villages in Ile Bura District and five villages in Titehena District also experienced the eruption’s effects, said BNPB.

The eruption claimed the lives of eight adults and one child, all residents of Klatanlo village in Wulanggitang District. In addition, BNPB has reported that approximately 2,734 families, totaling 10,295 people, have been affected by the volcanic activity, with 9,479 people in Wulanggitang District and 816 in Ile Bura District requiring immediate support.

Local authorities have mobilized emergency response efforts to assist those affected. Temporary shelters have been established in schools to accommodate displaced residents. The East Flores regency government has also extended the emergency alert status for Mount Lewotobi to Dec. 31 to facilitate continued monitoring and rapid response.

“The government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected,” said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari.