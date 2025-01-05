Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Sun. Jan 5th, 2025
Crime Live Regional World

Libya launches large-scale anti-crime military operation

By Famagusta Gazette

The West Coast Military Zone of the Libyan Defense Ministry said Saturday it launched a large-scale anti-crime military operation in the area.

The first phase of the operation will begin in the city of Zawiya, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, it said in a statement.

The statement denied any political objectives behind the operation, stressing it aims to maintain security and stability in the area.

The West Coast Military Zone, which has witnessed increasing fuel smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal migration, previously asked residents of Zawiya to stay away from suspicious locations and hideouts for their safety during military operations in the area.

Zawiya has witnessed violent armed clashes recently, the last of which was in mid-December 2024 when the Zawiya refinery, Libya’s second-largest one built in 1974, was heavily damaged.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Europe Live World

Adenovirus plaguing army garrisons in Finland

Famagusta Gazette Jan 5, 2025
Egypt Live Regional Syria

Egypt dispatches relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus

Famagusta Gazette Jan 5, 2025
Gaza Israel Live Regional

UN warning over Gaza aid effort

Famagusta Gazette Jan 5, 2025

You Missed

Europe Live World

Adenovirus plaguing army garrisons in Finland

Egypt Live Regional Syria

Egypt dispatches relief plane to Syria’s capital Damascus

Gaza Israel Live Regional

UN warning over Gaza aid effort

Crime Live Regional World

Libya launches large-scale anti-crime military operation

Famagusta Gazette