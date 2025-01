The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, will make an extraordinary visit to Cyprus this afternoon.

The visit is taking place at the initiative of Israel and is related to broader international and regional developments.

The meeting of the President of the Republic with his Israeli counterpart is scheduled for 6:00 PM in the afternoon, after Nikos Christodoulides’ return from Athens, where he will attend the funeral of the former Prime Minister of Greece, Costas Simitis.