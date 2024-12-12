Lebanese army expanding its deployment

The Lebanese army, in coordination with UNIFIL peacekeepers, expanded its deployment in the southeastern town of Khiam and its environs on Thursday, as part of a broader plan to secure the area south of the Litani River, a military source said.

The source told Xinhua that the army’s 7th Brigade engineering unit, led by Brigadier General Tony Fares, commenced operations to clear roads, remove obstacles, and identify potential explosives left behind by the Israeli army.

The army established checkpoints at Khiam’s entrance and initiated joint patrols with UNIFIL within the town’s neighborhoods.

The deployment in Khiam marks the initial phase of the army’s broader operation in the south of the Litani River. The Israeli army withdrew from the area after a three-week occupation during which it destroyed numerous buildings.

The Lebanese army has mobilized approximately 6,000 soldiers and hundreds of armored vehicles to various military barracks in the South Litani region, encompassing Marjeyoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Zahrani districts.

A ceasefire, effective since Nov. 27, aimed to end nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire terms stipulate Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying along the border and in the south to assume security control and prevent any armed presence.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have conducted strikes in Lebanon, resulting in casualties. ■