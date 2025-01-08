Cyprus president notes ‘proliferation of conflicts in our region’ at Egypt summit

President Christodoulides of Cyprus has said the proliferation of conflicts in the region, in Syria, the condemnable events taking place in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and the Red Sea, ‘has contributed to an unprecedented confluence of crises that constitute a threat to international peace and security and require a collective response’.

He was speaking at a summit between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt in Cairo, on Wednesday.

‘Amidst these developments, our trilateral cooperation is taking on even greater importance. A continuous strategic cooperation that has as one of its main objectives the broader promotion of peace and stability in the region,’ he said. ‘A formation that, yes, ten years later, we can proudly say that it has evolved into a model of cooperation between the countries of the region for the existence of conditions of good neighborliness and cooperation.’